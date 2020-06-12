EFCC to arraign Gov Ortom’s aide over alleged N42m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it would soon arraign an aide to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue for alleged fraud of N42 million.

The aide, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hembah (retired), is currently being investigated by the Makurdi zonal office of the commission for an alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N42 million.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s head, media and publicity on Thursday, said Hembah would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations on the matter are concluded.

The anti-graft agency said that it quizzed the aide to Governor Ortom for over six hours on Wednesday and that he volunteered useful information to EFCC investigators.

“Hembah, who is Governor Ortom’s Special Adviser on Security Matters allegedly abused his office on July 12, 2019 when he transferred a sum of N42 million from the official account of his office to his personal bank account and withdrew the same in cash the same day. The said sum was meant for disbursement to Benue State Vigilante Group (BSVG).

“The governor’s aide between October 2018 and May 2020 also allegedly abused his office by fraudulently paying the N20 million monthly allocation meant for BSVG into the personal account of the Commandant of the group, George Mbessey instead of using the official account of the group,” Oyewale said.

The alleged offence, if established, violates Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

The EFCC had also on May 27, 2020 arrested the commandant of the Benue State vigilante group, George Mbessey in connection with alleged mismanagement of the N449.5 million meant for BSVG.

