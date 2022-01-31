News
EFCC to arraign Okorocha for alleged N2.9bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday filed a 17-count charge of fraud against the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The development came just a few hours after the Imo West Senator publicly declared his 2023 presidential ambition.
The EFCC accused Okorocha and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Nyerere Chinenye of conspiring to steal N2.9 billion belonging to the Imo State government.
READ ALSO: Okorocha plays up poor background in public declaration to join 2023 presidential race
Other defendants listed in the case are Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.
The Imo government had repeatedly accused the ex-governor of looting the state funds during his eight-year rule in the state.
The government had also seized several properties linked to Okorocha, claiming they were proceeds of corruption.
