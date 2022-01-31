EFCC to arraign Okorocha for alleged N2.9bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday filed a 17-count charge of fraud against the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The development came just a few hours after the Imo West Senator publicly declared his 2023 presidential ambition.

The EFCC accused Okorocha and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Nyerere Chinenye of conspiring to steal N2.9 billion belonging to the Imo State government.

READ ALSO: Okorocha plays up poor background in public declaration to join 2023 presidential race

Other defendants listed in the case are Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

The Imo government had repeatedly accused the ex-governor of looting the state funds during his eight-year rule in the state.

The government had also seized several properties linked to Okorocha, claiming they were proceeds of corruption.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now