EFCC to quiz Kyari, 15 others for alleged abuse of office

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has moved to probe the former Group Chief Executive of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Melee Kyari and 15 others for alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

Also on the commission’s searchlight is another chief executive of the state-owned oil company, Abubakar Yar’Adua.

Others were Ibrahim Onoja, Mustapha Magaji, Isiaka Abdulrazaq, Umar Aliya, Dikko Ahmed and Ademoye Adeniyi Jelili. among others.

President Bola Tinubu on April 2 sacked Kyari as the NNPCL chief executive and appointed Bashir Ojulari in his place.

In a letter dated April 28 and addressed to the NNPCL boss, the EFCC requested a certified true copy of the emoluments and allowances of the affected persons.

The letter was seen by the media on Saturday.

The letter read: “The Commission is investigating a case of Abuse of Office and Misappropriation of Funds in which the under-listed officials of your organisation featured.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish certified true copies of their emoluments and allowances, including that of those who have retired and no longer work with your organisation.”

