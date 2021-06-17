EFCC to re-arraign Kalu for alleged money laundering

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said on Thursday the commission would re-arraign the former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, for alleged money laundering.

Bawa, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the former governor “would be prosecuted all over again.”

He added that the EFCC was set to begin prosecution of 800 new corruption cases.

The Federal High Court, Lagos, sentenced Kanu to 12 years imprisonment for N7.65 billion fraud on December 5, 2019.

He was convicted for defrauding the Abia State government during his tenure as governor of the state using his company, Slok Nigeria Limited.

The Supreme Court on May 8, 2020, ruled that Kalu’s trial was wrongly conducted and ordered a retrial.

The apex court also ordered his release from prison.

The ex-governor was released from the Kuje correctional centre, Abuja, on June 3, 2020.

