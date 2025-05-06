EFCC traces laundered $300,000 to suspected internet fraudster

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has traced over $300,000, alleged to be money laundering proceeds, to a suspected internet fraudster.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the suspect was among the 35 suspects arrested on Sunday in the Auchi area of Edo State.

He said the arrest followed credible intelligence that linked the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.



The spokesman added that the investigations revealed that the suspect had collected and laundered over $300,000 for his syndicate members who were at large.

”Apart from internet fraud, EFCC’s investigations revealed that the suspect is equally involved in investment and banking fraud.

”He will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Oyewale stated.

