EFCC uncovers another 400 ghost workers in Kwara SUBEB

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered additional 400 ghost workers in Kwara State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Friday by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

He said the Ilorin Zonal Office of the commission discovered that N31 million meant for the payment of salaries of the ghost workers, was allegedly shared by the chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Kwara State, Salihu Idris Toyin and the permanent secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Bayo Audu Onimago, among others.

It listed other beneficiaries of the money to include the director of finance, SUBEB, Ahmed Husain, coordinator, NUJ , Kwara State, Tijani Idris and controller of finance, SUBEB, Omole John.

In a confessional account of how the money was shared, Toyin was said to have told operatives of the EFCC that “a sum of N12 million was paid into an account operated by me and others. The money was actually not supposed to come but when the cash hit the account, I withdrew it and gave it to SUBEB Officials, they gave us N3 million for free and we shared it among ourselves.

“We also received another N19 million. I withdrew N4 million from it, I used N1.5 million for clearing and interlocking of our quarters, the remaining N2.5 million is still with me”.

The statement quoted Toyin as also saying that the money he used for the clearing and interlocking of the quarters was not receipted.

The EFCC only recently, announced the uncovering of about 1000 ghost workers allegedly smuggled into the payroll of the Kwara SUBEB.

According to the anti-graft agency, all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

