EFCC urges NBA to intervene against lawyers using frivolous motions to stagnate trials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has appealed to the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to stop the use of frivolous exparte applications to affect the prosecution of suspects by the commission.

The Kano State zonal head of the EFCC, Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed made the appeal on Monday when the leadership of the Kano branch of the NBA paid him a courtesy visit.

Mohammed noted that though it remained the constitutional right of lawyers to defend their clients, it was not good for them to usually employ exparte applications they knew lack merit, just to stagnate prosecutorial efforts of the EFCC.

The Kano branch of the NBA, led by its chairman, Aminu Sani Gadanya, had paid a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s Kano zonal office to seek for the commission’s partnership towards the improvement of justice delivery system in the country.

Gadanya said during the visit that one of his main objectives as NBA chairman was to have partnership with critical stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice, among which is the EFCC.

“When we came on board, we resolved that there is the need for us to pay courtesy calls on some selected stakeholders in the administration of justice. In that resolution, we identified EFCC as one of the biggest stakeholders in the administration of justice.

“We are here to urge you to extend the support you gave the past NBA administrations over the years to the new NBA,” Gadanya said.

The Kano State NBA chairman added that the partnership would see to joint sensitisation seminars and workshops by the NBA and the EFCC.

In his response, Mohammed assured the NBA executives of the commission’s cooperation and partnership, noting that “the Kano zonal office is ready to work and partner with you and whatever cooperation the NBA has been enjoying, prior to my assumption of office, will not only be sustained but will be improved. It will improve because it is necessary that we work harmoniously together.”

