EFCC vows to check vote-buying in 2023 elections
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday promised to ensure credible conduct of this month’s elections.
The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, gave the assurance at an interfaith peace summit organized by the Nigerian Television Authority’s Abrahamic Mission in collaboration with the Al-habibiyah organization in Abuja.
Bawa, who was represented at the event by the Assistant Director of Media and Publicity in the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, declared the commission’s readiness to check vote-buying in the elections.
He said: “As an anti-corruption agency, the EFCC is equipped to ensure that every necessary process, rule, and regulation of the elections are complied with. For us to ensure peace, we must ensure that there is no manipulation, there is nothing that will trigger any form of violence. To this end, any form of electoral irregularity, malpractice, or compromise of the electoral process would be tackled.
READ ALSO: 2023: INEC to collaborate with ICPC, EFCC on vote-buying
“In all the 14 zonal commands of the EFCC, we have our officers on ground that will monitor all the electoral processes and the conduct of the election. We are ready and committed; we have all the necessary resources that will ensure that the right thing is done before, during and even after the elections.
“It will interest you to know that in the previous elections that we had, several arrests were made in respect of vote buying, vote selling and other forms of irregularity in the electoral process. Some of them have even been charged to court. So it is a very serious thing to ensure that the right thing is done, so that there will be justice and the right type of people elected by the electorate actually emerged.
“But for us to do this and to do it very creditably, we will need the cooperation of Nigerians from all walks of life. We desire the cooperation of whistleblowers to give us information about what is happening in their neighborhood.”
