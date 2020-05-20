EFCC vows to go after ‘disgraced elements’ blackmailing Magu on social media

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said “some few elements” on social media were employing desperate antics of blackmail, and smear campaigns against it and its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement on Wednesday by Dele Oyewale, its Head, Media and Publicity, the anti-graft agency said it was on the trail of “all the blackmailers and paid agents of darkness armed against it.”

The statement read in detail, “As a law enforcement agency, the EFCC has enough facts about the sponsors of such insidious campaigns. It is an unflattering fact that corruption will always fight back and the Commission is not surprised that such a campaign could be coming from some overseas-based, politically-exposed and disgraced elements being investigated for unnerving acts of corruption.

“For his courage, consistence and never-say-die spirit, Magu, would undoubtedly, have a tribe of hard critics, cynics and bitter foes.

“However, it is uncharitable to link him with the ownership of some buildings belonging to other individuals with verifiable addresses.

“It is even ridiculous to allege that he shied away from being served a fictitious writ of summons over a matter long decided by the Judiciary.

“The commission finds every unfounded claim against it and its helmsman, as desperate backlash from disreputable elements suffering its uncompromising works against corrupt practices.

“We are not worried about such retrograde moves. Members of the public only need to ignore tendencies aimed at blackmailing the EFCC and its workforce.

“Lastly, the commission is on the trail of all the blackmailers and paid agents of darkness armed against it.

“Massive investigations of the platforms being used and their promoters have commenced. Facts about their operations shall be made known to the public and outcome of investigations being carried out shall also be released to the public.

“Appropriate legal actions are also being taken against bloggers and their promoters embarking on a campaign of calumny against the commission.”

