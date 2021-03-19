EFCC warns fake whistle-blowers, arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed concern about the activities of fake whistle-blowers who mislead the agency with false information.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, the Chairman of the commission, Abdurasheed Bawa, said it would not hesitate to prosecute those who wilfully send information that leads to dead ends.

He said many false whistle-blowers had wasted scarce investigative resources in time past.

The EFCC chief, who acknowledged the contributions of genuine whistle-blowers in assets recovery, reiterated the commission’s preparedness to work with the informants.

He also advised genuine informants to come forward with accurate and credible information.

Meanwhile, EFCC operatives have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

In a separate statement on its Twitter handle, the commission listed the suspects as Ibrahim Oreniyi Atolani, Tijani Faruk Ayobami, Yisa Ademola Ibrahim, Olukoya Aliu Temidayo, Sulaimon Sharafdeen Adebayo, Adebayo Abiodun Mustapha, Lateef Aremo Shina, Ali Mukit Olamilekan and Tajudeen Taiwo Hassan.

READ ALSO: Whistle-blowers to take oath before filing reports as EFCC worries over false petition

Others are – Aina Ayomide Oluwapelumi, Adetola Yusuf Omogbolahan, Adekoya Ibrahim Olamilekan, Oreniyi Sulaimon Olalekan, Tiamiyu Olamide Babatunde, Ojetola Michael Timileyin and Ajetunmobi Bariu Toyosi.

According to EFCC, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at the Remo Majestic Hotel in Shagamu.

“Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, Wi-Fi, and modem devices.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the anti-graft agency added.

Join the conversation

Opinions