EFCC will be harder on treasury looters, economic saboteurs this year – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would be “harder” on treasury looters economic saboteurs this year, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Magu, who disclosed this to journalists during his official visit to Ibadan, Oyo State, office of the EFCC, said the Commission recorded an unprecedented success last year.

He said: “The year 2020 promises to be better and greater as we are poised to work harder and intensify efforts in stamping out corruption in our dear country.

“We will be harder on looters. We will pursue them more vigorously and ensure that they return their loots. We promise Nigerians that we will maintain our standard of ensuring that there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption.”

To demonstrate the EFCC’s hard stance against corruption, Magu hinted that a 10 million-man march against corruption would take place across the country on February 14.

He added: “It is in line with this spirit that the Commission is starting the year’s milestone events with a specially-packaged 10 million-Man March Against Corruption and this has been slated for February 14, 2020. The march is organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).”

