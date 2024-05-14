EFCC’s failure to serve charge stalls ex-minister Sirika’s arraignment

The planned arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, was stalled on Tuesday due to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) inability to serve him with a copy of the charge.

Sirika, his brother Ahmad, and Enginos Nigeria Limited were scheduled to be arraigned on an eight-count charge related to a N19.4 billion airport contract scam before an Abuja High Court sitting at Garki.

Read Also: Labour Party explains Peter Obi’s meeting with Saraki, Lamido

However, when the matter was called, the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the trial judge, Suleiman Belgore, that the defendants had not been served with the charge. He requested a short adjournment, which was granted by Justice Belgore, adjourning the matter until May 23.

Notably, none of the defendants were present in court on Tuesday. The delay has raised questions about the EFCC’s preparedness in pursuing the case, and it remains to be seen how this development will impact the future of the trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now