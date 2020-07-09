EFCC’s inability to retrieve $25,000 exhibit from CBN stalls Shehu Sani’s trial

The inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to retrieve the $25,000 exhibit from the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stalled the alleged fraud trial of a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Thursday.

The commission arraigned Sani on January 27 on a two-count charge of bribery and advanced fee fraud.

EFCC arrested the ex-lawmaker in December 2019 for allegedly collecting $25,000 in the name of its suspended acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The commission alleged that Sani collected $15,000 from Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019, and promised to give the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, in order to influence some pending cases in court.

He also allegedly collected $10,000 from Dauda to bribe the EFCC chairman.

Dauda appeared in court on Tuesday and explained how he gave out the money to the senator in two tranches of $15,000 and $10,000 in November 2019.

He told the court that Sani later returned the $25,000 to him after he reported the case to EFCC.

He disclosed that the commission later collected the money from him as an exhibit.

