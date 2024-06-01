Efe Ejeba explains why ex-BBNaija housemates failed in music

The winner of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba, has explained why former housemates of the reality TV show were not successful in music.

The reality TV star, who featured in a programme on Hip TV, said viewers of the reality TV show are quite different from music followers.

According to him, the reality TV audience comprises passive music enthusiasts who enjoy lifestyle and drama, while the active music followers differ.

He said: “The reality TV audience is almost different from the music audience. The reality TV audience comprised passive consumers of music.

“They enjoy lifestyle and drama…while the active music consumers differ.

“When you go to reality TV, they just want to see you for your drama, fine clothes, and who you’re dating. They have less interest in your music.”

