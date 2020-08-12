EFFC investigates two Lebanese arrested over alleged $890,000 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation of two Lebanese, Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed, arrested over alleged $890,000 fraud.

Officers of the Customs Area Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State arrested them for attempting to allegedly smuggle a total sum of $890,000 out of Nigeria through the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC

Head, media and publicity, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and handed over to the Port Harcourt zonal office of the EFCC for further investigation.

Speaking while handing over the two suspects, A.B. Mohammed Olayinka, Customs Area Controller, disclosed that Khali with Passport

Number LR152975 (Republic of Lebanon) was arrested with $670,000 while Mohammed with Passport Number LR0356598 (Republic of Lebanon) had $220,000.

They were both arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon.

He further disclosed that the money recovered from the suspects, which they failed to declare to Customs, had been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Rivers State Branch for safe keeping.

Principal detective superintendent, Macaulay Olayinka, who received the suspects on behalf of the zonal Head, thanked officers of the Customs Area Command for the synergy that existed between the command and the EFCC.

He assured that investigation would commence in earnest, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

