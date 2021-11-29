Efficient civil service key to national development – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday described the civil service as a driver of the nation’s growth and development.

Osinbajo stated this at the commissioning of the new civil service secretariat complex in Asaba, Delta State.

The secretariat complex was named after the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien.

The Vice President, who described the secretariat as a state-of-the-art complex, said public servants require environments that would enable them to perform optimally.

Osinbajo said: “This imposing complex clearly meets this requirement. In due course, such buildings become historical monuments.

“Such a public service requires training, and capacity building but also workspaces that are well equipped, conducive, and inspirational. We have heard already how inspired the public servants today are and they are even spending long hours in the office.

“This is very commendable indeed. Public servants require environments that bring out the best in them. This secretariat complex will provide such an environment.

“In naming this building after His Royal Majesty, you are not just celebrating a highly respected and deserving son of Delta State and Nigeria, you are also signalling the sort of excellence in public service that we wish to see incubated within this complex.

“But perhaps more importantly, you are saying to a generation, not old enough to be employed in the civil service today, that integrity, diligence, and service to community and country still pay. It is my hope that this place will, like the eminent personage after whom it is named, be a symbol of unity and distinction.”

