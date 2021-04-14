Efforts to rescue Chibok girls on course – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Efforts to rescue Chibok girls on course – Presidency
The Presidency on Wednesday Nigerians the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has not given up on the abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.
Boko Haram insurgents had on April 14, 2011, abducted 276 students from the college.
While 164 students have returned to their families 112 others are still in the terrorists’ captivity seven years after the unfortunate incident.
In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, to mark the seventh anniversary of the schoolgirls’ abduction, the Presidency said the girls remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.
According to the Presidency, efforts to ensure the release of the remaining Chibok girls are on course.
READ ALSO: CHIBOK GIRLS: Presidency, military react to Salkida’s claim
The statement read: “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.
“The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.
“The Presidency asked for support, understanding, and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.”
