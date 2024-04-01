‘Efforts to secure Kanu’s release ongoing,’ Says Reps deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said on Monday efforts to secure the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, are ongoing.

Kalu, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, stated this at the special edition of “The Ben Kalu’s Mandate,” a radio programme of FLO FM, Umuahia, Abia State.

He said South-East leaders are exploring political solutions to the Kanu’s travail despite the ongoing proceedings in court.

The South-East leaders in 2022 appealed to former President Muhammadu Buhari to grant an unconditional release of the activist who is standing trial for alleged terrorism and treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The deputy speaker said: “We recognise the importance of our brother, Nnamdi Kanu, in the peace agenda we are pushing, that’s the truth and I have been very vocal about it and I am not hiding it.

“I have always told people that I will never deny Nnamdi Kanu. He’s my brother. We come from the same place and I will never be happy having him incarcerated when we can have him out and increase our pursuit of peace.

“But we may not advance all the things we are doing, but I can assure you that all the powers-that-be in this country know that people like us are not sitting on the fence. I don’t know about the next person, but I am talking about Benjamin Kalu. I am not sitting on the fence about it. I am lobbying.

“We cannot go about this before the court. I am more interested in using a political solution to resolve this. So, I am asking for one or two things from the Federal Government.

“The last time I was with Mr. President, I discussed with him the need for the elders of Igbo land to come, sit, and engage with him. I know that one of the topics that will come up there is our brother and the South-East Development Commission.

“I will not truncate legal processes, but some of us are not afraid to identify with him and to ask for him to be released. Any other thing can follow up after that. So, that is what is going on at the moment, and those who are close to him will assure you that we are working closely on this mandate. Is it achievable? The answer is yes.”

