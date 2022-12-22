Sports
EFL Cup: Man City into Q’final after beating Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Manchester City have reached the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup after overcoming Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.
The Pep Guardiola side sealed a 3-2 win over the defending champions to advance to the last eight of the competition.
The fourth-round tie saw the host lead on three separate occasions, with Nathan Ake heading in Kevin de Bruyne’s cross for the winner.
Erling Haaland’s early goal for City was cancelled out by Fabio Carvalho’s equalizer.
Riyad Mahrez then restored the hosts’ lead less than a minute into the second period but Mohamed Salah quickly responded for Liverpool to make it 2-2.
It was Ake’s winner that sealed the day as Man City join Manchester United, Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolves in the next round.
