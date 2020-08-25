Egbo eyes Europa group spot after Tirana’s UCL journey ends with Red Star defeat

It was end of the road for KF Tirana in their UEFA Champions League journey after they were beaten 1-0 by Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night.

The Ndubuisi Egbo side crashed out of the competition after they lost 1-0 to their Serbian opponents, in the second round qualifiers.

The only goal of the game was scored by Tomane in the 62nd minute which was enough to send the 1991 Champions League winners through.

As a rule, all domestic champions eliminated in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League will transfer to the Europa League.

“With God’s help we can enter the groups of the Europa League,” Egbo told local media after their defeat.

KF Tirana succeeded in winning their first round tie against Georgia’s Dinamo Tbilisi, as they won 2-0 to reach the second round.

Victory against Red Star would have secured KF Tirana a place in the third round, and afterwards a place in the playoffs, which could then see them into the group stages.

But defeat means, Egbo and his boys will now join the Europa League qualifiers to fight for a spot in the group stages of the second-teir competition.

KF Tirana were crowned champions of the Albanian League last season, with manager Egbo making a name for himself after setting several records.

