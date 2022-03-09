Metro
Egbunike, DIG who investigated allegations against suspended Kyari, slumps, dies
A deputy inspector general of police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, has been confirmed dead.
Egbunike was a native of Onitsha, Anambra State. He reportedly slumped and died in his FCID Area 10 office in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday.
It was gathered that DIG Egbunike was feeling uncomfortable during the weekend, and on Tuesday went for a medical check-up after which he was given drugs and directed to go.
Until his death, Egbunike was the chairman of the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over money laundering allegations.
His death was confirmed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba in a statement signed by acting force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, which said Egbunike was confirmed dead at the National Hospital Abuja.
