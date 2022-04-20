‘Ego between past, incumbent governors fuelling crisis in APC,’ says national chairman, Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, said on Wednesday ego between past and present governors in the party was responsible for the crisis in some of its state chapters.

Adamu, who stated this at the party`s 11th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, warned that a lack of unity in states could cost the party victory in the 2023 general elections.

He recalled that the party’s Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee headed by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, constituted a national reconciliation committee in a bid to find lasting peace in the party.

The chairman said: “I know that President Muhammadu Buhari is not unmindful of what happened to the Peoples` Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 and 2015 when it lost the presidential election.

“Our party is not immune to a similar fate should it conduct itself in such a way that continues to undermine the legacy of the founding fathers to build this party.

“I was the chairman of the national reconciliation committee and came out of the assignment fully conversant with the problems.

“The battle rarely is a battle for supremacy between serving state governors and their predecessors in office, it is a crisis fuelled by ego, so ego is the enemy.”

Adamu, who is a former governor of Nasarawa State, stressed that ego between former and serving governors of the APC had turned them into bitter enemies.

He said because of ego, groups supporting the past and serving governors were putting the APC in jeopardy, adding that such development could affect the party`s chances in 2023.

Adamu added: “The serving and past governors are powerful men, each of them are leaders in their own right in their states, but when two elephants fight, the grass suffers.

“Similarly, when two powerful politicians fight, the party suffers, because the speech and actions of these powerful men will bring a filthy and odious stench to our party.

“Although the party`s former governors were recognised as powerful in their own way, incumbent governors remained the party`s leaders in their respective states.

“Therefore, the former governors must recognise this fact and respect the party’s structures in the states.

“Our party’s Constitution makes no room for two party leaders in a state, there is no reason to compete with serving governors for the leadership of the party.”

