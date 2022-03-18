Eguavoen admits it’s tough coaching football nation like Nigeria

Super Eagles interim technical adviser, Austin Eguavoen has admitted that it is tough serving as a coach in a football nation like Nigeria.

The 56-year-old former international led the Eagles to January’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon following the sack of former coach, Gernot Rohr.

Eguavoen’s lads won all three games at the group stage but failed to reach the quarterfinals after a shock defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16.

The team did not get all round applause as some fans threw blames at a few players as well as the tactics of Eguavoen.

Speaking to Elegbete TV recently, Eguavoen, who is set to led the team into a crucial doubleheader against the Black Stars of Ghana in a few days time, had this to say:

“It’s very very tough. Very tough because we are humans and are very demanding.”

Read Also: Eguavoen speaks on Onazi’s recall and possible return of Victor Moses

He added: “We are a football nation which is normal. We don’t want to settle for less. We always want to go for the best and by so doing, we want to win every trophy available.

“To be saddled with that responsibility I think is a very tough one. There’ll be critics everywhere, left, right and centre definitely but the ability to be able to hold on and shed most things away and remain focused determines a lot.

“We will remain focused but our only appeal to people is to not discourage us but always encourage and support because things like this, if a person isn’t strong, can throw him off guard but I am focused and I know I have a lot of fans out there. Thumbs up to them.

“I love everybody and we’ll celebrate together after the two-legged games.”

The Super Eagles will face Ghana at Kumasi stadium on 25 March for the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs, before hosting the reverse fixture four days later at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now