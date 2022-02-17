Eguavoen, Amuneke clamour for support as Nigeria gun for World Cup spot

Head of the technical crew of the Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen has called for support from the government and other football stakeholders in the country ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The Eagles are billed to take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a two legged encounter next month for a place in the World Cup.

Eguavoen, who led the national team to the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, has asked that the team get a greater support now than they got while in Cameroon.

Speaking to the media recently, the former international said the squad was already strong enough to take on a team like Ghana.

“We have two tough games against Ghana next month but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb,” said Eguavoen

Read Also: Ndidi confident Leicester can win Europa Conference League

“We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players.

“I want to thank the government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup play-off.”

Eguavoen’s assistant and Chief Coach of the Eagles, Emmanuel Amuneke, also admitted that he was privileged to work with the team.

“I have worked with some of the players in the U-17 and U-20 teams, and some others I have known for many years. We have the team to earn the World Cup ticket and we will put our best foot forward for each game,” he said.

Nigeria will play against Ghana – first leg away and secong leg at home – between March 23 and 29, with the aggregate winners securing a place in the Qatar competition.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now