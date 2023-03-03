Eguavoen, Babangida laud Flying Eagles for clinching World Cup ticket

Former Nigeria internationals, Austin Eguavoen and Tijani Babangida have congratulated the Flying Eagles for clinching a FIFA U-20 World Cup ticket.

The Ladan Bosso lads qualified for Indonesia 2023 after successfully beating Uganda in a quarterfinal clash at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria pipped Uganda 1-0 on Thursday night to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, where they will meet either South Sudan or Gambia.

Nigeria became the second team after Senegal to book their ticket for the World Cup which will kickoff in May.

And reacting to the team’s win, Eguavoen wrote on Twitter:”Congratulations to the Flying Eagles. 🇳🇬.”

Read Also: Flying Eagles to battle for World Cup ticket in Uganda duel

Also, speaking to CSN, Babangida said: “I am very happy that the team has qualified for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, slated for Indonesia.

“However, I was not impressed with the general play of the Flying Eagles. They didn’t play as a team. Their passes were not well accurate. There was lack of communication from the defence to the attack.

“But then, I am glad the team made it to the semi finals of the competition and I hope they will do better than what we witnessed, in the next round.”

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles are now gunning to win the AFCON title. The last time the Flying Eagles were crowned U-20 AFCON champions was in Senegal in 2015.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now