Eguavoen invites Osimhen, Dennis, 26 other Super Eagles stars for AFCON 2021

Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen has called up Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Umar Sadiq and Taiwo Awoniyi and 24 other players for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Eguavoen, who replaced sacked Gernot Rohr on a temporary basis, announced the 28-man squad for the Cameroon tournament on Christmas Day.

The list was released to the media by the Communications Department of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The list also include former Golden Eaglets star Kelechi Nwakali, Odion Ighalo, Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates, John Noble of Enyimba and Frank Onyeka.

Notable names who made the list are William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Ola Aina, Samuel Chukwueze, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho.

Also listed are Zaidu Sanusi, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Chidera Ejuke, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Chidozie Awaziem.

The Cameroon showpiece is billed to take place between 9 January and 6 February.

The Eagles are in Group D with Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan, and will open their campaign against the Pharaohs on January 11.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders:

Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards:

Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England)

