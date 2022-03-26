Eguavoen rues missed chances in Ghana clash as Eagles land in Abuja for return leg

Super Eagles interim Technical Adviser, Austin Eguavoen has expressed his disappointment over the chances missed by his team during their game against Ghana in Kumasi.

The Eagles failed to take their chances against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Friday night.

Joe Aribo had a chance to break the deadlock as well as Moses Simon, who missed the best chance of the game, as the clash ended goalless.

Speaking after the game, Eguavoen said the draw was not a bad result even though he would have preferred a victory in the first leg of the tie.

“We had two clear chances to just finish Ghana, but I think getting a draw is good even though we wanted to win here (in Ghana),” said Eguavoen

The two teams will meet again in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, where it would be decided who advances to the finals in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have landed in Abuja on Saturday ahead of the game on Tuesday.

In a video clip published on NFF TV, players and officials were seen disembarking from Air Peace airline at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Eagles need an outright win against the Black Stars to qualify for a seventh World Cup while Ghana would need a win or a score draw to go for their fourth tournament.

The Qatar World Cup is billed to take place between 24 November and 18 December, 2022.

