Eguavoen says he’ll take Super Eagles job again if called upon in future

Despite stepping down as the interim Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen has said that he would take up the job again if called upon.

Eguavoen led the Eagles to January’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they crashed out in the round of 16 following a shock defeat to Tunisia.

The 55-year-old remained the head of the team going into the final phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but could not lead the team to secure a ticket to Qatar.

A day after Nigeria lost on away goals rule to Ghana following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in the World Cup playoff, Eguavoen resigned as coach of the team.

But speaking during SuperSports’ Monday Night Football, Eguavoen said he would take the opportunity to coach again should he be called upon in the near future.

“If there is still an opportunity for me, I will want to coach the Eagles again, but not at this moment, maybe later,” Eguavoen said.

“If I am called upon to lead the team again, I will definitely take up the job. I am still one of the good coaches in the country. I can still prove a point, it is just a matter of time.

“No regrets taking up the job. When you are called to serve the nation, I could not refuse them.”

He added: “I don’t see myself as a failure, I don’t have regret taking the Super Eagles job. I can’t reject the call to serve.

“Maybe the Super Eagles players don’t have the character, I used the word maybe. I also think the emotion was overwhelming.”

The Super Eagles are currently without a technical crew as the Nigeria Football Federation dissolved the entire crew following their failure to secure Nigeria a place at the Qatar World Cup.

