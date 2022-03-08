Eguavoen speaks on Onazi’s recall and possible return of Victor Moses

The interim technical adviser of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Augustine Eguavoen has expressed his desire to have winger Victor Moses return to the national team.

Eguavoen, who led the Eagles to the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, has been making changes in the team since the sack of former manager Gernot Rohr.

The ex-international recently released a 25-man provisional squad list ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs agiant the Black Stars of Ghana, and an additional seven-man standby list.

Ogenyi Onazi, who had not played for Nigeria since 2018, was included in the standby list.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Eguavoen defended his decision by saying: “Onazi, good player. Whether he’s still good and can play at that level, we don’t know.

“But that’s why I said to pacify everybody, to ensure there’s harmony here, put him on the standby. While he’s on the standby, I have the final say,” he added.

About Moses, the coach said he was looking forward to having the Russia-based forward in the team in the nearest future.

Moses retired from international football following the Super Eagles ouster from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old had remained retired despite several efforts to make the winger rescind his decision, but Eguavoen believes the player is still important to the team.

“Even Victor Moses. I will break the news. We want the best for the country. Victor Moses is someone I also adore and I’ve been looking for ways to get him into the team,” said Eguavoen

“We have spoken but he’s not part of this game but hopefully as time goes on because we want the best.

“Whether we like it or not, I think Victor Moses will bring some value. But right now he’s playing in that region (Russia), so that one is settled.”

The first leg of the playoffs against Ghana is billed to take place on March 25 in Cape Coast, while the reverse fixture will hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

