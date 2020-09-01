Egypt-based food-tech startup Ordera secures seed funding

Egypt-based food-tech startup, Ordera, has announced the closure of a six-figure seed round, as investment window around food and confectionary remains open.

The one year old startup, according to reviewers familiar with its services, operates as a mobile application focusing on enhancing the pick-up and drive-thru experience in the food and beverage industry.

Karim Abdel Kader, CEO Ordera, who confirmed the new raiser, expresses his elation on receiving the seed funding.

According Karim, the startup looks at utilising the funding to expand their business model and product.

He said: “We are very excited about this significant milestone in the journey of Ordera.

“The investment will help us increase both our customer and vendor bases, expand to other cities and add more features to our product to serve a wider segment of users,” he added.

The new raiser was led by investment from Alexandria Angels and AUC Angels in Egypt with participation from DAAL VC from Saudi Arabia.

