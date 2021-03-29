Egypt govt confirms reopening of Suez Canal after refloating of stranded giant ship | Ripples Nigeria

The Egyptian government on Monday confirmed the reopening of the Suez Canal after one week blockade.

A giant container ship which blocked traffic has been successfully refloated.

The Egyptian authority in a statement issued by Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, said the efforts to float the delinquent Panamanian container ship Ever Given were successful.

The Ever Given had brought the global trade route to a standstill and captured the world’s attention.

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, also lauded efforts made to refloat the ship in a statement.

“Today the Egyptians succeeded in ending the crisis of the grounded ship in the Suez Canal despite massive technical complications which engulfed this operation.

“I thank every honest Egyptian who took part technically or practically to end this crisis.”

Evergreen Marine Corp., a major Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship, confirmed in a statement that the Ever Given would be repositioned to the Great Bitter Lake for an inspection of its seaworthiness.

“The outcome of that inspection will determine whether the ship can resume its scheduled service, the statement added.

The stranded ship had halted all traffic across the canal, with experts initially fearing it could take weeks to free it and clear the blockade of a route that accounts for about 12 percent of global trade.

The canal usually allows 50 cargo ships to pass daily between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, providing a vital trade corridor between Europe and Asia.

