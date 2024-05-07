Egypt, Italy join forces to develop AI centre in Cairo to serve Africa

In an effort to advance artificial intelligence (AI) research and applications throughout Africa, the governments of Egypt and Italy have decided to open a center for AI in Cairo.

A meeting on Monday in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital between the Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso and the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, solidified the historic partnership.

The center will support AI development and implementation across Africa, offering training and assistance to African countries in this quickly developing subject, according to the press release. Additionally, it will promote cooperation between Egyptian and Italian enterprises and research organizations.

READ ALSO:Airtel Africa launches data centre in Lagos. 2 other stories and a trivia

During the meeting, Egypt’s Minister Talaat highlighted Egypt’s strategic location as a data bridge connecting the East and West, which makes it an ideal location for the AI center.

“Italy and Egypt are both at the heart of the Mediterranean and at the crossroads of three continents: Europe, Africa, and Asia. Italy, with its ports, energy infrastructure, and cable links, sees Egypt as a key partner in the development of the entire region,” Urso stated.

He also emphasised Italy’s established leadership in AI and digital technology, and Egypt’s strategic location at the crossroads of Africa, Europe, and Asia as strengths to leverage.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now