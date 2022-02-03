Egypt knock hosts Cameroon out of AFCON, set up Senegal final

The Pharaohs of Egypt have knocked out hosts Cameroon from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after winning 3-1 in penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Gabaski was the hero, saving two penalties as Egypt edged past hosts to set up a tournament final clash with the Lions of Senegal.

Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will now be facing each other at the competition when their countries meet in Sunday’s final.

Read Also: Mane fires Senegal into AFCON final, equals the Lions’ all-time scoring record

Salah was kept quiet for much of the game, as the Indomitable Lions showed more impetus in 90 minutes, with Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Samuel Gouet both hitting the post.

An ill-tempered ending to normal time had seen Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz sent off for remonstrating with the referee and his assistant Wael Gomaa cautioned too.

While Egypt will take on Senegal in Sunday’s final, Cameroon will face Burkina Faso in the third place/fourth place playoff.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now