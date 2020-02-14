Egypt records Africa’s first case of coronavirus

Africa recorded its first case of coronavirus on Friday after a foreigner who had been put in isolation at a hospital in Egypt tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, the Egyptian Health Ministry said it had informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) and had taken all necessary preventative measures.

It did not give the nationality of the affected person or any other details.

A total of 17 African countries, including Nigeria, have confirmed having facilities where the disease can be detected.

Apart from Egypt, other countries where the virus has been confirmed are Singapore, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Taiwan, Spain, Vietnam, Germany, United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and Japan.

Other countries where cases of the disease have been reported are Thailand, Canada, Australia, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Cambodia, and the United States.

WHO said it could take 18 months for the first vaccine for coronavirus to be ready.

The United Nations agency said China has reported 1,820 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 46,550.

