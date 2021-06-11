Egyptian ed-tech startup iSchool closes $160k pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Egyptian ed-tech startup iSchool closes $160k pre-seed funding



Egypt-based ed-tech startup iSchool has, on Friday, announced closing a US$160,000 pre-seed funding.

The round is expected to be used in developing an online platform as iSchool seeks to expand its offerings across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The edtech platform was founded in 2018 by Mohamed Algawish, Mustafa AbdelMon’em, Ebrahim Youssef and Mohamed Nabil.

Today, the startup offers STEAM-based learning experiences for children aged between six and 18.

According to the startup cofounders, the vision is to help young students learn and go forward to have careers in software development, artificial intelligence, big data, robotics, IoT, and multimedia.

With the hope to lead edtech developments in Egypt, the startup designed its STEAM programme to include learning objectives, milestones, projects, activities, certificates, and competitions, all customised to fit the student’s age.

Tech Trivia: Who is considered as the world’s youngest computer programmer?

A. Kautilya Katariya from India

B. Muhammad Hamza Shahzad from Pakistan

C. Bill Frown from England

D. Sola Abolaji from Nigeria

Answer: See end of post.

READ ALSO: SAIS invests $5000 in Five African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

2. Spot Money app launches new feature to scale



Spot Money, a South African digital banking platform, has launched a shared wallet feature on their fintech app.

The new feature is a digital solution that seeks to create transparency for shared financial investments in a bid to scale the general venture.

Since launch, the Spot app offers customers transactional banking; a free monthly account and a marketplace for everyday needs.

With the new Shared Account feature, up to 10 people can manage their finances easily through a shared wallet.

Head of Customer Support at Spot Money, Josephine Mbire, who spoke on the new development, noted that the technology is driven by young urban population.

He said: “Fintech is pioneering the way that the financial management needs of stokvels are serviced. The adoption of such technology is being driven by young, urban populations, with many members using modern financial technologies to better manage their investments.”

3. Egyptian e-commerce platform Tejarra secures 6-figure seed round



Tejarra, an Egyptian electronic e-commerce platform has today secured a six-figure US dollar seed funding round to help it scale more quickly.

Less than six months ago, the startup launched as an online B2B and B2C electronics marketplace for its 50 partner wholesalers.

The new startup offers over 18,000 products including fridges, TVs, printers and mobile phones.

According to the founder, Islam Erfan, the new raiser comes from US-based VC firm and venture builder Openner.

Erfan noted that the idea was born with the increasing need to match smart solutions with existing challenges.

He said: “In an already fast-paced world, with challenges that rise every day, both consumers and retailers around the region are seeking new and innovative shopping and marketing solutions respectively. After closely monitoring both local and regional trends, the Tejarra team identified an unfilled space on the e-commerce platforms that would act as our entry point.”

“Tejarra was born out of the current global challenge to deploy bespoke marketing solutions for our partners, and a consistent and enjoyable shopping experience for our shoppers. While focusing on electronics, mobiles and mobile accessories, we are always on the hunt for the latest trends and gadgets to keep our clients updated and facilitate their shopping experience.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Kautilya Katariya

Kautilya Katariya (Indian) who is now 7, is recognized as the world’s youngest computer programmer at age 6 after completing four professional certifications from IBM for Python and artificial intelligence, setting a new Guinness World Record.

Before the emergence of Kautilya, Muhammad Hamza Shahzad was considered as the youngest for becoming a Microsoft Professional already proficient in programs and software development basics at age 7.

Join the conversation

Opinions