Egyptian startup Minly secures $3.6m seed round. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Egyptian startup Minly secures $3.6m seed round



Minly, an Egyptian startup, has secured an oversubscribed US$3.6 million seed round to extend its products and services.

Minly is a platform empowering stars to create authentic, personalised connections with their fans across the MENA region.

In 2020, the startup was co-founded by Mohamed El-Shinnawy, Tarek Hosny, Bassel El-Toukhy, Tarek ElGanainy and Ahmed Abass.

According to local media, Minly allows users buy personalised video messages and shoutouts from their favourite celebrities.

Today, the Minly app is available on Android, iOS, and web, and has experienced rapid organic growth with more than 50,000 registered users on the platform.

The US$3.6 million funding round is co-led by 4DX Ventures, B&Y Venture Partners, and Global Ventures, and also includes participation from other leading regional funds and a cast of highly strategic angel investors.

Tech Trivia: Which company acquired professional networking site LinkedIn in 2016?

A. Google

B. Facebook

C. Microsoft

D. Apple

Answer: See end of post.

2. Malagasy ed-tech startup Sayna closes new round



Sayna, a Malagasy ed-tech startup has announced securing a round of funding to help it expand access to its training programme and launch new platforms.

The three year old startup provides quality training in the digital sector in Africa.

Since inception, it offers professional opportunities to young people by bridging the gap between the growing demand of companies on digital issues and the supply of digital talent.

The new raiser, which was led by I&P Acceleration Technologies, a programme dedicated to African digital startups led by Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), and Miarakap, an impact investment firm.

Matina Razafimahefa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sayna, expressed his excitement over the new investment.

“As a team, we are very proud of what we have accomplished so far. Our successes and failures have allowed us to truly understand our market so that we can now offer a solution that can truly reinvent access to the job market for junior developers. The best is ahead of us!”

Tech Trivia Answer: Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. and LinkedIn Corporation in 2016 announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Microsoft will acquire LinkedIn for $196 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $26.2 billion, inclusive of LinkedIn’s net cash. The agreement, however, contained that LinkedIn retains its distinct brand, culture and independence.

