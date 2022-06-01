Egypt’s Appetito acquires Lamma to expand into new markets. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Egypt’s Appetito acquires Lamma to expand into new markets

A 2-year-old Egyptian Q-commerce platform, Appetito has announced acquiring Lamma to expand into the Maghreb regions of Tunisia and Morocco.

Shehab Mokhtar, Chief Executive Officer at Appetito, confirmed the acquisition in a statement on Tuesday.

Although, Shehab did not disclose the cost of the deal, sources familiar with the deal speculated that the deal could be between $10 million to $15 million.

The Cairo-based startup delivers baked products, groceries and a wide selection of snacks.

The acquired firm started as a carpooling service two years ago in Tunisia by Yassir El Ismaili El Idrissi, Hamza Guesmi and Koussi Aymen.

Mokhtar, while commenting on the recent acquisition, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome unparalleled talent and like-minded entrepreneurs to our family. We believe it’s the best time to expand in Africa to solve the huge in-efficiencies in the retail supply chain.

“Having Lamma on board will put us on track to become the largest q-commerce player in the continent, transforming the life of millions of people and creating thousands of direct & indirect jobs.”

Tech Trivia: The structure and formatting of a programming language is also called what?

A Pseudocode

B Syntax

C Functionality

D Top-Down Design

2. South African app-based startup, Talk360, secures $4m seed round

A South African-app-based startup, Talk360, has secured a R64 million ($4 million) seed round funding.

The raiser was led by African venture capital investor, HAVAÍC.

Talk360 co-founder and managing director, Dean Hiine, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Dean, 4Di Capital and many prominent fintech angel investors like Gaston Aussems, Robert Kraal, Gabriel de Montessuss, and Marnix van der Ploeg participated in the round.

The international calling app enables people to make international calls through its app.

Talk360 was co-founded in 2016 by South African venture builder Dean Hiine, alongside Hans Osnabrugge and Jorne Schamp who are Dutch entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the development, Dean said:

“From the start, our mission was to bridge distance and connect lives by offering reliable, affordable, and easy-to-use digital services, delivered in a localised manner to all communities, particularly emerging countries, so they can connect to the world.

“We now have enough traction to attract internationally renowned investors to expand our footprint and allow other companies to use our unique single checkout payment platform for all of Africa.”

Talk360 has offices in South Africa, the Netherlands, India, and Nigeria with plans to expand into more markets with the new fund.

3. Vodacom’s Nexio partners cloud solutions provider, Poprush Cloud & Consulting

A South African Vodacom Group Limited subsidiary, Nexio, has announced an exclusive partnership with a differentiated cloud solutions provider, Poprush Cloud & Consulting.

Nexio CEO, Mickey Mashale, confirmed the latest partnership in a statement on Wednesday, noting that it will help boost the companies’ resources.

Nexio, which is a Vodacom Group LTD subsidiary, accelerates digital transformation processes to enhance operations and customer experience.

Poprush, according to local media, is a Johannesburg-based Cloud Solutions Provider offering next-generation services and solutions to all types and sizes of businesses.

Founded by Basha Pillay in 2021, the startup also focuses on black women empowerment.

Speaking on the new partnership, Basha said:

“Poprush, an emerging black-owned business, provides niche capabilities and skills across the various leading cloud providers in an innovative and distinguished manner.

“As Nexio, we see the alignment of our businesses as part of our enterprise and development programme, to help emerging businesses grow.

“As such, we have onboarded Poprush into our programme as an Enterprise and supplier development partner and will be utilising their skills and capability to further enhance our own whilst we provide different forms of enterprise development initiatives leveraging our balance sheet strength.”

Trivia Answer: Syntax

Every spoken language has a general set of rules for how words and sentences should be structured. These rules are collectively known as the language syntax. In computer programming, syntax serves the same purpose, defining how declarations, functions, commands, and other statements should be arranged.

Many computer programming languages share similar syntax rules, while others have a unique syntax design. For example, C and Java use a similar syntax, while Perl has many characteristics that are not seen in either the C or Java languages.

By Kayode Hamsat

