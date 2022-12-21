Egypt’s CheckMe acquires majority stake in DoctorOnline. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Egypt’s CheckMe acquires majority stake in DoctorOnline

An Egyptian healthtech platform, CheckMe, has acquired a majority stake in DoctorOnline.

Dr. Nesma El Talawy, CEO of CheckMe, disclosed the acquisition in a media release on Wednesday.

DoctorOnline is a doctor appointment booking app founded by Dr. Mahmoud Abdelhakim and Essam Maged.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deal was facilitated through an acquisitions and mergers (M&A) advisory firm Exists.Me.

“This acquisition falls in line with our expansion strategy in the region and in line with the expansion of our service offering,” El Talawy stated.

This acquisition deal brings CheckMe’s market value to $20 million.

2. Shell concludes acquisition of Nigeria’s Daystar Power

West African provider of hybrid solar power solutions, Daystar Power, has announced Shell as its new owner after an acquisition deal.

Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO and co-founder of Daystar Power made this known in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

Daystar Power, founded in 2017, is one of the off-grid power service providers on the continent.

According to the statement, the acquisition will allow Daystar to grow its footprint in the West African region and across the African continent.

“We are thrilled about the completion of this major milestone,” said von Hardenberg.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the deal was initially announced in September this year. However, the companies did not report a price for the acquisition of Daystar.

3. LumiShare secures $2.2M funding led by Abu Dhabi royal family

A blockchain-based digital asset management ecosystem, LumiShare, has raised $2.2M in funding.

Ben Sharon, Co-Founder, and CEO of LumiShare, disclosed the funding on Wednesday in a media statement.

The funding was led by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan from the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Commenting on the funding, Sharon stated:

“We must go back to crypto’s original goal, to create a transparent economy, while offering investors the security they need.”

Sharon further stated that the fund would be used to buy gold reserves stored in a bank vault room in Abu-Dhabi.

By Kayode Hamsat

