Egypt’s court sentences 168 militants to life imprisonment over links with terror group

A court in Egypt on Tuesday sentenced at least 168 militants to life imprisonment over links with the Wilayat Sinai terror group.

The group was accused of carrying out 63 terror attacks in the Sinai Peninsula.

The court sentenced another 36 Wilayat Sinai members to 15-year jail term each for creating 43 cells loyal to the Islamic State and committing crimes in the northern part of the peninsula

The court also sentenced 270 militants to prison terms ranging from three to 10 years and brought charges against 35 suspects.

The prosecution claimed that several members of the group were trained in militant camps in Syria, a development that led to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the militants.

The North of the Sinai Peninsula remained one of the toughest regions in the North African nation.

