Egypt's El-Salhy re-elected as Africa's table tennis chief, Nigeria's Oshodi now deputy | Ripples Nigeria

Egypt’s Khaled El-Salhy has been reelected for a third term in office as the President of African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF).

His reelection was confirmed at the 2021 General Assembly held for the first time virtually by the continental body on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

El-Salhy, who has championed the modernisation of table tennis in Africa, was elected unanimously by the 23 delegates that attended the well-attended assembly in the history of the federation.

An elated El-Salhy also assured the delegates of more innovation in the sport in line with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi, who is the Chairman of the ITTF Nomination Committee, was unanimously elected as Deputy President, replacing compatriot – Olabanji Oladapo.

Cameroon’s Alfred Bagueka Assobo returned as the Executive Vice President (EVP), Administration while former EVP, Marketing, Hajera Kajee was elected as EVP, Finance while Tunisia’s Lotfi Guerfel was elected as EVP, Marketing. Andrew Mudibo of Kenya is the new EVP, Development, while Cote d’Ivoire’s Germain Karou is the EVP, Technical. Rwanda Table Tennis Federation (RTTF) President, John Birungi is the new EVP, Media, and Public Relations.

For ITTF Board of Directors (BOD), Nigeria’s Oladapo, Kenya’s Mudibo, Cameroon’s Assobo, South Africa’s Joe Carrim, Ghana’s Mawuko Afadzinu, Libya’s Mohamed Aldaeiki, Algeria’s Cherif Deerkaoui, and Uganda’s Thomas Kiggudou won Africa’s slots in the world body.

For Regional Vice Presidents, Uganda’s Robert Jagwe (Central), Algeria’s Bouzziane Errahmani (North), Congo Brazzaville’s John Okouna (East) and Benin Republic’s Ferdinand Sounou (West) were elected.

Apart from the election, some vital decisions were agreed especially as it concerns the athletes as the delegates approved the use of the world ranking for seedings in continental tournaments.

Delegates also approved the appointment of the Advisory Council chaired by Nigeria’s Oladapo as the Executive Council (EC) is expected to confirm. A four-year Strategic Plan of ATTF was also adopted by the delegates.

23 countries, as well as more than 30 observers, were part of the General Assembly which lasted for over four hours.

