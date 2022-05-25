Egypt’s Esaal secures $1.7m seed investment from A15. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Egypt’s Esaal secures $1.7 million seed investment from A15

An Egyptian health and wellness platform, Esaal, has announced securing a $1.7 million seed investment from A15, a venture capital managed by Accelero Capital.

Esaal’s latest raiser was confirmed by the startup’s founder and CEO, Fadi Doss, in a statement on Wednesday.

The health and wellness platform was founded in 2018 by Fadi Doss.

Esaal, according to Fadi, seeks to connect users to trustworthy health and wellness experts, through offering a seamless user experience that guarantees the privacy of the user.

Speaking on the new raiser in the statement, Fadi said:

“There’s huge potential going deeper inside every country we are currently in and penetrating more countries in the region.

“Yes, we launched in eight countries, but I believe the potential is still enormous, and we can get multiples upon multiples in the coming four or five years.”

Esaal currently operates in more than 12 countries around the world.

2. South Africa’s RLabs awarded Social Innovator of the Year award

A community development and registered social enterprise organization, RLabs, has been honoured with the Social Innovator of the Year award at the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in Switzerland.

RLabs’ Chief Executive, René Parker, hinted the public about the award in a statement on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that RLabs – Reconstructed Living Lab – is a global movement and registered social enterprise that aims to create social change with use of ICT solutions.

The Cape-town-based organization was launched in 2018 by Marlon Parker, and Rene Parker.

The summit in Davos, Switzerland, is the first global in-person leadership event since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Hilde Schwab, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, described the Social Innovators of the Year 2022 as a new ecosystem of leaders that helps build a better future.

Commenting on the recognition and award, Parker said:

“The honour of being a Schwab Foundation awardee is not just recognition of the work by RLabs but also highlighting what is possible with an incredible team of partners supporting the vision of hope.

“This award is also to celebrate every social innovator in South Africa who is willing to make a difference.”

3. European tech founders launch initiative for Ukraine humanitarian support

A team of entrepreneurs, co-founders, and several global entrepreneurs have announced the launching of OneUkraine, a digital initiative founded to provide humanitarian aid for Ukrainians in war.

The CEO and co-founder of the new platform, Martin Reiter, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the platform comprised amongst others Ukrainian specialists who are co-founders or investors of several global tech companies.

According to details available on the OneUkraine’s official website, the charitable platform was built around data to provide humanitarian aid for Ukraine as well as spearhead scalable infrastructure projects.

Some of the identified founders of the initiative include: Alexa Sinyachova –Co-Founder & CEO at Moeco and WTech Berlin curator, Wolfgang Heig- founder of NFQ and HomeToGo, Martin Reite previously held leading positions at Airbnb and Wayfair Europe and co-founded mademoisellemartina.org to help evacuate Ukrainian women and children, et al.

Reiter, while commenting on the intent of the platform, said:

“With many of our founders born and raised in Ukraine, we felt compelled to help our friends, family, and colleagues. All of our founders have proven track records leading or founding tech unicorns, and we are now doing collectively what we do best: working quickly and efficiently at scale, providing instant and much-needed humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine.

“We believe that we can help best by bringing an entrepreneurial, data-driven and sustainable approach to the world of humanitarian aid, complementing other major relief efforts.”

Stands for “Pay Per Click,” and is used in online advertising. PPC advertisements generate revenue for Web publishers each time a visitor clicks on an ad.

Banner ads, Flash ads, and textual ads can all be used to generate pay per click revenue for publishers. Many search engines also use the pay per click model, showing sponsored results along with other relevant results for searches.

PPC is an attractive model for advertisers because they only have to pay for actual traffic generated by their ads.

By: Kayode Hamsat

