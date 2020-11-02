Egypt’s govt to deport seven #EndSARS protesters —Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said on Monday evening seven Nigerians who were arrested by the Egyptian police last month for participating in the #EndSARS protest in the North African country had been prepared for deportation.

Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this on her Twitter handle, said the protesters who are still in detention in Egypt would be deported for lack of resident permits.

She, however, said the Federal Government was pleading with its Egyptian counterpart for leniency on behalf of the seven Nigerians.

Eight Nigerians – four men and four women – were arrested in Cairo, Egypt, for protesting against police brutality, extra-judicial killings, and bad governance in their country last month.

Only one out of the eight protesters possesses a valid resident permit.

He is expected to sign an undertaking not to go against Egyptian laws.

The NiDCOM chief wrote: “Update on the eight Nigerians detained in Cairo for protesting without a permit – Seven of them are to be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits. The only one that has a Residency will get final clearance from the Minister of Interior after signing an undertaking not go against the laws of Egypt.

“The Nigerian mission in Egypt is still appealing for leniency on behalf of the seven slated for deportation.”

