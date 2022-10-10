Egypt’s Milango partners ValU. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Egypt’s Milango partners ValU

An Egyptian community management solution provider, Milango, on Monday announced a partnership with ValU.

Amr Mostafa, CEO of Milango, confirmed the partnership in a media release.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the partnership will include Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions for real estate payments, house services, and all other services provided by Milango.

Milango bills itself as a community management solutions platform.

The platform was founded in 2020 by Amr Mostafa and Ali Ibrahim.

“Milango is very happy and proud to partner with Valu, to deliver Buy Now Pay Later service across all payment categories across our applications. This partnership will directly benefit 100K+ contracted residential units under management and their residents,” explained Mostafa.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Egypt-based community management startup acquired Egyptian prop-tech startup, Circle.

Tech Trivia: What is the goal of responsive web design?

A. To ensure a website is accessible to users with special needs

B. To prevent a website from displaying differently in different browsers

C. To provide a good user experience across multiple devices

D. To load pages in the most efficient way possible

Answer: see end of post

2. Healthcare startup, Clerkenwell Health, secures $2.3m seed funding

A psychedelic specialist startup, Clerkenwell Health, has announced securing £2.1m (approximately $2.3M) in seed funding to boost its clinical research organization.

Read also:Egypt’s startup, Swvl, expands to Switzerland. 2 other stories and a trivia

Tom McDonald, CEO of Clerkenwell Health, confirmed the new funding in a statement on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Investors in the round include Lionheart Ventures, Convergence Partners, and Exceptional Ventures.

Clerkenwell Health is a UK-based psychedelic specialist.

Commenting on the raiser and intent, McDonald said:

“The UK is extremely well-placed to become the leader in psychedelics research and trials thanks to its globally competitive framework for clinical trials, which is why we chose to launch our operations in London.”

The new seed funding brings the total funding to date up to £2.5m.

3. Instagram sub-Product removed from playstore

An Instagram client app, The OG App, that promised to provide an ad-free and suggestion-free feed has been removed from Playstore as founders deliberate on the next step.

Co-founders of Un1feed, the company that published The OG App, confirmed the removal in a Twitter thread seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Un1feed reverse-engineered Instagram for Android API.

Un1feed launched The OG App last month, however, there are growing privacy concerns among users.

“…however, following our removal from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store – OG will be unable to continue serving users through our mobile app,” the tweet read in part.

Instagram owner, Meta said that the app violated its policies after The OG App was launched last month.

Trivia Answer: Provide a good user experience across multiple devices

Responsive web design (or “RWD”) is a type of web design that provides a customized viewing experience for different browser platforms.

A website created with RWD will display a different interface depending on what device is used to access the site.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now