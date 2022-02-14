Connect with us

Egypt’s Nawy closes $5m seed round to expand venture. 1 other thing and a trivia

26 mins ago

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Egypt’s Nawy closes $5m seed round to expand venture

Nawy, a leading Egyptian prop-tech startup has announced closing a US$5 million seed funding round.

The round, according to the startup, will help it expand across the region as it eyes new markets.

Nawy was founded in 2016 by Mohamed Abou Ghanima, Abdel-Azim Osman, Ahmed Rafea, Aly Rafea, and Mostafa El Beltagy.

The startup was launched in a bid to allow users browse houses online using customisable criteria such as unit space, price and location.

The six year old company claims to have helped over 60,000 individuals locate homes, and sold over US$200 million worth of properties.

In addition, the startup is seeking to further grow its venture after raising a US$5 million seed round led by Sawiris.

Tech Trivia: The “Save As…” command prevents what action?

A Copying
B Pasting
C Deleting
D Overwriting
Answer: See end of post

2. Healthtech startup, Nawah Scientific, secures funding to improve model

Nawah Scientific, an Egyptian life sciences and biotech startup, has secured funding from the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund (CASF).

The raiser comes as part of the startup’s ongoing Series A round.

Nawah was founded in 2015 as an online platform that receives experiment requests, collects samples, conducts tests and returns results digitally.

According to local media, the seven year old company was founded to enable scientists conduct higher quality research, regardless of their location and owned lab facilities.

Since inception, it has continued to establish itself as an integral part of Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry.

Nawah claims to have analysed over 200,000 samples from clients in 12 countries.

Trivia Answer: Overwriting

In computing, overwriting refers to replacing old data with new data. There are two primary types of overwriting: 1) replacing text, and 2) replacing files.

