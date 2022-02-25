Egypt’s OneOrder raises $1m funding led by A15. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Egypt’s OneOrder raises $1m funding led by A15

OneOrder, an Egyptian tech-enabled logistics company, has announced raising a US$1 million funding to accelerate its venture.

The raiser comes after the launch of the startup as financial support for the startup.

It was gathered that the startup was founded by leading Egyptian restaurateur Tamer Amer, who is also the founder of Fuego Sushi and Longhorn Texas BBQ.

With pricing, quality and timing identified as some of Egypt’s supply chain challenges, OneOrder seeks to tackle these issues.

According to local media, the startup’s platform allows Egyptian restaurants to buy all their needs from one application.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following best describes a runtime error?

A A syntax error that produces a warning for a specific line

B A missing reference that prevents a program from being compiled

C A memory leak that causes a program to crash

D A typo inside a dialog box

Answer: See end of post

2. Lipa Payments closes $660k funding round

Lipa Payments, a South African fintech startup has closed ZAR10 million (US$660,000) in funding to help it scale.

READ ALSO: Vehicle maintenance startup, Mecho Autotech, closes $2.15m seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

Lipa Payments brings the “tap to pay” experience to informal sectors with its software solution that enables merchants to accept contactless payments directly from a mobile phone.

The startup was founded in 2019 by Thando Hlongwane and Roger Bukuru.

Revolutionising the way the informal sector trades in goods and services, the startup has developed a payment software solution for banks and fintechs that allows small merchants to accept digital payments using NFC and Bluetooth technology.

The funding is expected to help Lipa Payments roll out its solution across South Africa and Nigeria in 2022.

3. Singapore-based Beam secures $93M Series B

Singapore-based shared micromobility operator, Beam, has closed a $93 million in a Series B round.

The funding which was aimed at accelerating Beam’s growth into new countries in Asia, was led by Affirma Capital.

The new investment brings Beam’s total funding raised to $135 million.

Although, led by Affirma Capital, the raiser saw the participation of Sequoia Capital India, Hana Ventures, ICT Capital, EDB Investment (EDBI), AC Ventures, RTP Global and Momentum Venture Capital.

The startup currently operates e-scooters and e-bikes in 35 cities across Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, the startup aims to spread into markets like Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Turkey.

Trivia Answer: Runtime Error

A runtime error is a program error that occurs while the program is running. The term is often used in contrast to other types of program errors, such as syntax errors and compile time errors.

There are many different types of runtime errors. One example is a logic error, which produces the wrong output. For example, a miscalculation in the source code or a spreadsheet program may produce the wrong result when a user enters a formula into a cell. Another type of runtime error is a memory leak.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now