Egypt’s psychotherapy startup, Shezlong, expands to South Africa. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Egypt’s psychotherapy startup, Shezlong, expands to South Africa

An Egyptian psychotherapy startup, Shezlong, has launched its business in South Africa as ‘Upright’.

Mohamed Alaa, CEO of Shezlong, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Shezlong is a Cairo-based online mental health platform that allows patients to be connected with licensed therapists via video visit on mobile or web.

Shezlong was launched in 2014 by Ahmed Abu Elhaz.

Speaking on the development, Mohamed noted that the startup was seeking to see mental wellness a daily routine.

He said: “We are proceeding according to a clear strategy and a firm vision towards expansion and growth.

“We are aiming to make mental wellness a daily routine for every individual in Africa to help build resilient communities, hence, induce a positive impact on the welfare of the society through innovative, accessible, and easy-to-use technologies,” noted Mohamed.

Tech Trivia: Which Unix command is used for searching text documents?

A. cd

B. ls

C. man

D. grep

Answer: see end of post

2. South Africa’s Octiv, secures undisclosed funding from Knife Capital

A South African fitness management startup, Octiv, has announced securing an undisclosed received Series A investment from Knife Capital.

Keet van Zyl, the founder of Knife Capital, confirmed investing in Octiv in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

According to local sources, Octiv also known as BoxChamp is a popular platform for gym management software based in South Africa.

Knife Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in innovative businesses.

Explaining the motive of investment, Keet said:

“We have identified the potential of Octiv and its continued aim to become a leader in the development of fitness software.”

3. Allison+Partners acquires African-focused tech PR agency, C. Moore Media International

Allison+Partners, a San Francisco-based communication firm, has announced the acquisition of African-focused tech PR agency C. Moore Media International Public Relations (CMM) in an undisclosed deal.

CMM made the deal known on its official Twitter handle seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

C. Moore Media International bills itself as a boutique independent PR agency specializing in the African, European, and American markets.

Allison+Partners was founded in 2001 by Jonathan Heit.

“We are delighted to announce we have officially joined the industry’s fastest growing agency @AllisonPR expanding their reach in African markets & giving our Africa-focused clients access to A+P’s global footprint & international network,” the tweet read.

CMM stressed that the acquisition would help its scaling process while riding on Allison+Partners’ expertise.

Trivia Answer: Grep

Grep is a command-line utility for Unix used for searching text documents. It can perform basic searches and advanced pattern matching using regular expressions.

The grep utility is included with all major Unix distributions, including Linux and Mac OS X.

By Kayode Hamsat

