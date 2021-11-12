Tech
Egypt’s Rabbit raises $11m pre-seed round. 1 other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. Egypt’s Rabbit raises $11m pre-seed round
Rabbit, an Egyptian logistics startup, has announced raising a US$11 million pre-seed funding round.
The startup is an on-demand delivery company delivering groceries, cosmetics, and electronics, using dark stores.
Rabbit was founded by Ahmad Yousry, Walid Shabana, Ismail Hafez, and Tarek El Geresy, in October 2021, running on tech enabled hyper-local fulfilment centres.
One month after launch, the startup guarantees consumers with what they order delivered under 20 minutes.
Commenting on the progress recorded by the startup, Yousry, Rabbit’s chief executive officer (CEO) noted that on-demand services have surpassed music, movie amongst other Industries.
He said: “Consumer expectations have evolved significantly over the past two decades. On-demand has taken over the music, media and transportation industries and we believe that on-demand retail is next”.
The new raiser saw the participation of international investors to include Global Founders Capital, Foundation Ventures, Raed Ventures, MSA Capital and Goodwater Capital.
Tech Trivia: Which organization provides WHOIS data?
A ISO
B IEEE
C ANSI
D InterNIC
Answer: See end of post
2. Kenya’s mSwali closes pre-seed funding round
mSwali, a Kenyan quizzing startup mSwali, has closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round.
The fund is expected to enable the startup expand its mSwali Quiz MVP from USSD to a web app.
mSwali was founded in July 2020, after developing mSwali Quiz, a USSD-based quiz game with topics focused on individual African countries, the continent, and the world as a whole.
Patrick Mungai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) mSwali, noted that the platform aims to spark the curiosity to know more about Africa amongst residents.
He said: “mSwali is a platform that aims to promote the desire and curiosity to know more, within the African adult population, using mobile-based learning games that are fun, rewarding and easily accessible.
“We believe knowledge is power and it enhances people’s overall well-being.
“There are very few mobile-based learning games focused on the African adult population and instead we currently have a proliferation of hundreds of betting and gambling platforms across the continent.
“mSwali aims to counter this by attracting this population by adopting its learning games to the existing user behaviour.”
Trivia Answer: InterNIC
Stands for “Internet Network Information Center.” The InterNIC is an organization created by the National Science Foundation to provide Internet information and domain name registration services. While the InterNIC was started as a joint effort between Network Solutions and AT&T, it is now run by the Internet Corporation For Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).
While the InterNIC still monitors domain names and provides WHOIS data, the domain name registration process has been relinquished to commercial domain registrars. Public information regarding domain names, registrars, and other Internet-related data can be accessed at the InterNIC website.
