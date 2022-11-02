Egypt’s security forces arrest journalist for criticising president

The Egyptian security forces have arrested a top journalist in the country, Manal Ajrama, for allegedly criticising President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi ahead of the United Nations COP27 climate summit scheduled to begin next week.

Ajrama, who is the Deputy Editor of the Egyptian state-run Radio and Television Magazine, was arrested on Wednesday in her home in Cairo for writing articles criticising President Al-Sisi over a clampdown on activists and opposition figures.

The 61-year-old has been a staunch critic of Al-Sisi over his government’s hounding of journalists, rights groups and opposition politicians, many of whom are still in detention despite efforts to release them in recent months.

Several Egyptians have also called for rallies on November 11 to protest Al-Sisi’s oppressive rule and in response, the government had launched a mass arrest to prevent any kind of demonstrations from coinciding with COP27.

