International
Egypt’s security forces arrest journalist for criticising president
The Egyptian security forces have arrested a top journalist in the country, Manal Ajrama, for allegedly criticising President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi ahead of the United Nations COP27 climate summit scheduled to begin next week.
Ajrama, who is the Deputy Editor of the Egyptian state-run Radio and Television Magazine, was arrested on Wednesday in her home in Cairo for writing articles criticising President Al-Sisi over a clampdown on activists and opposition figures.
READ ALSO: Egypt: 237 activists on trial for protesting against President al-Sisi
The 61-year-old has been a staunch critic of Al-Sisi over his government’s hounding of journalists, rights groups and opposition politicians, many of whom are still in detention despite efforts to release them in recent months.
Several Egyptians have also called for rallies on November 11 to protest Al-Sisi’s oppressive rule and in response, the government had launched a mass arrest to prevent any kind of demonstrations from coinciding with COP27.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...