Tech
Egypt’s startup, Swvl, expands to Switzerland. 2 other stories and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today
1. Egypt’s startup, Swvl, expands to Switzerland
An Egypt-based mobility startup, Swvl, has announced the expansion of its clean mobility services to Switzerland.
The expansion followed Swvl expansion into the Turkish market.
Youssef Salem, CFO of Swvl, confirmed the new development in a press statement on Thursday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Swvl launched operations under the brand name, my Bux.
Earlier, Swvl had announced closing a US$21.5 million private investment.
“We believe that the profitability of both the direct to consumer and enterprise segments in these countries demonstrates our ability to continue to grow, enhance margins, and realize synergies across Swvl’s fully organic and inorganic portfolio,” said Salem.
The startup operates across 115 cities in 18 countries.
Tech Trivia: The Internet’s primary high-bandwidth data paths comprise what?
A. A netmask
B. The Internet backbone
C. A web portal
D. The domain name system
Answer: see end of post
2. Egypt’s SaaS startup Glamera, secures $1.3 million Seed round RAI
An Egyptian SaaS startup, Glamera, has secured a Seed round of $1.3 million, led by Riyadh Angels Investors (RAI).
Mohamed Hassan, Founder, and CEO confirmed the new raiser in a media release on Thursday.
Read also:African startups to benefit from Seedstars’ $20m investment. 2 other stories and a trivia
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the round also saw participation from Techstars Accelerator, Ithraa Venture Capital, 100 Ventures, Silicon Valley Venture “Lucrative Ventures”, and Super Angel Investors.
Playing in the fashion industry, the startup claims it provides a B2B2C marketplace where consumers find such providers and book sessions with them.
Commenting on the raiser and intent, Hassan said:
“We have successfully validated the market need, and now we can confidently work towards leading the market with our fully integrated solutions and play part in the Saudi digital transformation vision 2030.”
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the SaaS startup originated from Egypt and since relocated to Saudi Arabia.
3. Seoul-based fintech startup, KCD, secures a $24.7 million Series D extension.
A Korean fintech startup Korea Credit Data (KCD) has announced securing $24.7 million in Series D extension financing.
LG U+ CEO Hwang Hyeon-sik confirmed the new funding in a statement on Thursday.
The startup claims it addresses small merchants’ pain points by providing digital financial services,
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the latest financing values the company at approximately $776 million (1.1 trillion KRW).
Fiserv and LG Uplus, a telco unit of LG Corporation also participated in the extension round.
“Through the equity investment in KCD and the business agreement, we are now able to offer more differentiated products and services for SOHO [small office/home office] clients,” said Hyeon-sik.
KCD was founded by Kelvin Dongho Kim in 2016.
Trivia Answer: Backbone
Just like the human backbone carries signals to many smaller nerves in the body, a network backbone carries data to smaller lines of transmission.
A local backbone refers to the main network lines that connect several local area networks (LANs).
By Kayode Hamsat
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...