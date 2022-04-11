Tech
Egypt’s tech start-up, Sprints, raises $1.2m seed round
A Cairo-based tech start-up, Sprints, has raised a $1.2 million seed round.
Several start-ups including MED Angels, AUC Angels, Cubit Ventures, Challenge Fund, EdVentures, Falak Startups and Cairo Angels took part in the seed round led by Alexandria Angels Network.
Sprints, a talent support company in the technology sector, provides a comprehensive solution to other players in the industry.
It was founded in 2019 by Ayman Bazaraa and Bassam Sharkawy and targets young adults between ages 18 and 35 who are interested in advancing their career in software technology in the Middle East and Africa regions.
Bazraa, who is Sprints Chief Executive, told the media that the company had facilitated 20,000 learning experiences in the last 24 months.
He said: “Over the past two years, the company has successfully delivered 20,000 learning experiences. The company aims to revolutionize the technology sector by raising skills and employing one million young people.”
